Cruella, Emma Stone, and The Woman in the Window is postponed until News of the movie theater

Movies with Emma Stone, and Amy Adams ‘ take on new on release date.

Also, we will have to wait a few more months until you can see the Stone before the puppies in the live-action movie for Cruella.

Disney has delayed the release of the film, played by the winner of an academy award nomination for the La-La Land, of December 23, 2020 may 28, 2021, in the United States. A new adventure Cruella, as we will be launching in north american on a holiday of a Memorial Daythat would certainly boost the box office of the film. The new date to prevent that Emma Stone is in competition with each other to launch what is now the walt Disney company’s remake of the Love, the Sublime Love, ” directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort, and Rachel Zegler.

In addition, the new thriller by Amy Adams, has also been officially postponed. The Woman in the Window, with a title of Fox in 2000, he was scheduled to make his debut on the 4th of October this year, but will now be required to come to the cinemas only on may 15, 2020. This makes it officially out-of-season rewards, as you already suspected.

The postponement of the film, played by Adams, is not really a surprise, since it had already been announced and then later reversed. The Woman in the Window it is based on the novel of the same name by A. J. Finn, and in the first sessions, the test had resulted in a reaction to confuse the public, which has resulted in the need for the refilmagens. In addition to this, the same as October 4th is already marked with the launch of the Lucy in the Sky, ” from Fox Searchlight.

While doing so, Cruella already confirmed in the cast are Emma Thompson (Teacher), Paul Walter Hauser (As), and Joel Fry (Canada). The office is the office of: Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya).

There is still no official information about the story, but Cruella it should be set in the first decade of the 1970’s, when the title character was an aspiring designer working at a local department store. One of his clients is a Teacher who comes up using the cord is a special the mother of the protagonist, who was lost on the day of his death. Soon, the young man will do anything to retrieve the attachment, even breaking out into a major dance sponsored by the ricaça.