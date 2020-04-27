Cruella, Emma Stone gets the first picture, check it out!

The plot of the film is set in London in the ‘ 80s, shows how the iconic Cruella came to hate the breed of the puppies in dalmatians, as well as formed a partnership with his story.

The director, Craig Gillespie (I, Decades) will direct the film, which can be starting to be filmed in September of this year. Tony McNamara, The Favourite, has signed the final version of the script. The squad still has Emma Thompson.

Cruella arrives in theaters on may 28, 2021.

See also:

To be Cruella is “a journey,” says Emma Stone