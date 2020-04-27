Cruella, Emma Stone, has the debut delayed

Disney announced on Tuesday (20), a change in the calendar, and the postponement of the world premiere of Cruella, movie-live-action movie about the villain from 101 Dalmatians.
The film stars Emma Stone, has been postponed to December 23, 2020 may 28, 2021.
The plot of the film is set in London in the ‘ 80s, shows how the iconic Cruella came to hate the breed of the puppies in dalmatians, as well as formed a partnership with his story. The director, Craig Gillespie (I, Decades) will direct the film, which can be starting to be filmed in September of this year. Tony McNamara, The Favourite, has signed the final version of the script. The squad still has Emma Thompson. Cruella de Vil has already been experienced by Glenn Close in the movie 101 Dalmatians (1996) and sequel 102 Dalmatians (2000). Cruella de Emma Stone appears in a story, and the mascot was cute, in the photos of the movie
Cruella arrives in theaters on may 28, 2021.
