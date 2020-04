Overdose

In the year 2018, Demi suffered from an overdose at her home in Hollywood. She had a history of addiction or drug abuse. Demi went to rehab and it was a new appointment by the end of 2019 at the latest. “I haven’t been on much in tune with myself as I am today,” he said to the other “Singles”. Shortly before the institution was “On” so to speak of the addiction of alcohol.