Demi Lovato cancels concerts in Brazil, and here’s how to receive the money

The singer Demi Lovato, 25, has cancelled an official tour of South America, which included four shows in Brazil in November, in the year 2018. After being admitted to the hospital with a suspected overdose of heroin, she checked into a rehabilitation clinic. In a letter to the american singer has already warned the fans that it would take a long time to recover.

In a statement, the production company Live Nation, which is responsible for the tour in Brazil, and is a Multi-Entertainment, a local partner for the concerts in the cities of Recife and Fortaleza, have confirmed the cancellation and stated that the value of the ticket will be returned to you in the beginning of the next Wednesday (the 15th). Those shows were marked for St. Paul, on the 19th day of November, in Rio de Janeiro, on July 21, Recife, brazil, on September 24, and the Fortress on the 27th.

According to the company, who bought the ticket at the Eventim will need to purchase is automatically cancelled and the money will be returned. Those who bought at the box-office or point-of-sale credit or debit card, you also need the value to be returned.

In the purchase with the credit card, the company advises that at the request of the chargeback to the issuing bank of the credit card is run through the next Wednesday (the 15th). The time limit for the display cases is up to two times according to the date of the closing of your credit card details.

In the case of a purchase with a debit card, the amount will be credited to the account.

For purchases made in cash, please send by the 15th of September, a clear photo of the ticket along with the Request Form in Reverse (https://tinyurl.com/reembolsoDL) duly filled in and signed, to the following e-mail cancelamento@eventim.com.br by entering in the subject line: “Cancellation of Demi Lovato”. The total amount of the purchase price will be deposited into the account of the holder entered in the form on the site, within a maximum period of 15 working days after the submission of the complete information. The deposit slip shall be sent to the email address of the contact being reported.

RELAPSE

Demi Lovato was found in desmaiada on the 24th of July, after an alleged heroin overdose at a party. One of his friends also commented on the friends of the singer to People magazine: “The people with whom he has been lately, they are not your true friends. They do not have your best interests at heart. She (Demi) walked away from his friends of the truth.”

According to the portal TMZ, the singer made his way to California in order to continue with the treatment at the rehabilitation centre, whose name has not been released. The site has previously reported on the 2nd that Rt would be the next to be discharged from the hospital.

The mother of the Demi, Dianna Hart, also, he imposed rules to prevent a new recurrence of her and Demi had to give up her phone for her mother to go to rehab, and Dianna is going through it with a stick-thin, to cut off all of the people who are a bad influence on her daughter. Dianna is deciding who can and can’t be in your life, Demi. It is for the sake of it, ” said a source to the website Radar Online. The web site also said that Demi will be in a rehabilitation program for a period of three months.

In your profile in Instagram, on Monday (7), Demi has posted a message to fans in which he says that he will continue fighting. In the message, she said: “I’ve been transparent about my addiction over the course of my journey. I’ve been told is that it is not a disease that goes away with time. This is something that I will have to go through, and you still don’t got it”.

The singer, who has already dealt with an eating disorder, bulimia, anorexia and self-mutilation, he thanked his family and team of medical professionals who attended to them at the hospital. “They were all the time next to me and without them I would not be writing this letter to you,” says Demi. “I want to give thanks to God for keeping me well and healthy and safe. To my fans, I am eternally grateful to you for all the love and support they have given throughout this whole week,” he said. “All of your positive thoughts and prayers to help you go through this difficult time.”