Demi Lovato reveals an eating disorder when she was the star of the series, to the walt Disney world and tells of the comings and goings of the rehabs – Monetary

Singer Demi Lovato (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Demi Lovato has been suffering for a long period of time in treatment for her eating disorder after her departure from the series ‘Sonny With a Chance’ (‘the Sonny among the Stars ” in Brazil), on the Disney Channel. The celebrity 27-year-old has dealt with the subject, as well as his many trips to and from rehabilitation centers for one to live on the YouTube channel of actor Matthew Scott Montgomery.

In addition to Lovato and Matthew Scott Montgomery, also attended by other ex-members of the cast of ‘Sonny With a Chance’: Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug, even removes, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas. Watch the register at the end of the text.

Demi Lovato on live with that of her co-stars on the series ‘Rock among the Stars.” (Photo: Playback)

The singer talked about her personal life at the start of the conversation, when the Arm is asked what all they have been doing in the last few days.

“I’ve been in hospital. Multiple times!”), he stated to her, in a tone of good humor that resulted in laughter from his colleagues. Then she told me that it was during the filming of the series, she was admitted to the hospital for the first time in a rehab for his “issues of physical and emotional”.

Singer Demi Lovato at the scene of a series of Rock among the Stars, and Disney (Photo: Playback)

“When I went to rehab for the first time, I think, that you are my biggest inspiration,” he said. “We used to have to deal with all the pressures of being a woman in the toilet. Today, I am so much more happy.

Then she told him about her eating disorder during her time working in post-production. She remembered how she felt cold, constant, it is a usual symptom for people with an eating disorder.

Demi Lovato (Photo: Getty Images)

“I’ve had an eating disorder, was under weight and was feeling the cold. All the people came to meet with me during my meal. I had a blanket on and my dressing room was with everything closed, 36 degrees,” said the artist.

In June 2018, with the release of her new single ‘she knows’ (‘Simple’, in other words, Demi has revealed that he had returned to drug use within six years of sobriety. In the following year, the singer was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles of a drug overdose. Watch the following video of the statements from the artist …

