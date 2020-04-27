‘Die in a Gunfight’: the Alexandra Daddario will be starring in remake of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta they will be starring in a new drama Collin Schiffli, ‘Die in a Gunfight’. The information of the And.

The duo will bring to life the romance of the film, which the novel suffers from a tension between the two families. The story revolves around a young boy (Boneta) who fall in love with the daughter (Daddario) in the arch-enemy of his father, and it all boils down to is a re-interpretation of the modern classic shakesperiano ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The cast also includes Olivia Munn’s Hairstyles.

The script is in charge of Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (‘The man-Ant, and the Wasp.’).

Daddario is best known for her role as Lisa Tragnetti in the award-winning series ‘True Detective’ and since I live Annabeth Chase in the franchise ‘Percy Jackson,’. She was also involved in the reboot of the ‘Baywatch: The S. O. S. Of Malibu’ and now, she participates in the drama, family ‘Why Women Kill’ as a young man in canada.

Boneta, for his part, starred in the ‘Rock of Ages: The Movie’ and, in a series of biographical ‘Luis Miguel’in which he also served as an executive producer. His upcoming projects include a ‘Terminator: End Dark’to the side of the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamiltonand ‘Monster Hunter’acting on the side of the Milla Jovovich and Ron Perlman.

