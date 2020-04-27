Almost fifty african heads of State and government and dignitaries from all over the world will take part in next week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in He (Switzerland), including the president of the United States, Donald Trumpand in this instance, the climate of the Swedish But Thunberg.

However, the minister of Foreign affairs of the Iran, Mohamad Javad Zarif, would not be expected to be present due to tension with the United States of america. The 50th edition of the WEF, 21st, and 24th of January, and will be in 2,800 participants gathered at the mountain station of a ski resort in switzerland, secured for the occasion, with great security measures.

The girl is a Swedish Greta Thunberg, returns to Davos-a year after its first appearance, has now become an international figure in the defence of the environment.

Just a few days prior to the start of the forum, which brings together the political and economic elite of the world, every year, Thunberg, will participate in the 17th of January, a demonstration in the swiss city of Lausanne.

Also, in Switzerland, will be the deputy prime minister of the Han chinese by Zheng, a spokesman for German chancellor Angela Merkel, president of ukraine Volodomir Zelenski, president of the European Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen, also of the president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno (Colombia), Iván Duque’s, and Spain’s Pedro Sanchez.

Donald Trump, who returns to He, after his visit in the fall of 2017, will be joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

The secretary of the Treasury, and Steven Mnuchin, the head of Trading, Wilbur Ross, and the representative of the Trade, Mr. Lighthizer, you will also be part of the delegation of the united states.

However, british prime minister david cameron, and Boris Johnson, who in 2013 called the project “a constellation of egos with a giant orgy of mutual flattery won’t. Yes, prince Charles, England’s future.



