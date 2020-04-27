Elton John and Chris Hemsworth give you a million to each and every one to help in Australia

The aftermath of “apocalyptic,” that is, the country has been suffering, as you pointed out, the british pop star, he continues to mobilize the support of several celebrities in australia, and that’s not all.

Elton John, Chris Hemswoth, announced that it will donate 1 million u.s. dollars (about 895.409 euros) to help fight the forest fires that are ravaging Australia.





Chris Hemsworth

The british singer, who took to the concert in the country, as part of their latest tour, Farwell Tour, and he revealed on his page in Instagram that you are going to give $ 1 million to support the Fund Emergency Fires.

“You see, the violent, the fires in Australia has left me broken-hearted. This tragedy has taken lives, homes, and devastated much of the wild life”, he began to speak. The announcement of the donation was made by the singer during a concert that he gave today in Sydney, australia. “I have offered $ 1 million to support the Emergency Fund against forest Fires,” he wrote in a message on the side of the video that you have recorded to this point and where you set up the scenario for the country as a “disaster game”, and a “scale bible”.

In the video, ” Elton John praised the work of the fire department, hampered by years of drought that Australia has experienced.

Also, the australian actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor, has announced in their social networks, make a donation of $ 1 million dollars in your name and that of his family.

“My family and I are contributing one million dollars,” said the actor at the beginning of your message, it’s that it takes to launch a call for others to do the same thing, no matter what.”Every penny counts,” he stresses.

In order to help those who want to contribute to it, Chris Hemsworth has left a few suggestions of organizations in need of assistance from the fire brigade of the charities that have been working hard on a” that, directly or indirectly, in this period, devastating, and challenging”.

The bush fires in Australia have already made 25 people dead and killed close to a thousand millions, of the animals, and made a fire to more than five million hectares of land, equivalent to half of the Uk.

With the summer still in its infancy and is experiencing high temperatures, and in the next few weeks will be difficult for you. In this link you can read the story of the Portuguese who reside in Australia, and as today is the day-to-day, of the people who live near this disaster.

Donations to the Elton John and Chris Hemsworth here are the other celebrities and bands, such as Metallica, and in the foundation of the city (750 thousand dollars), with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ($500k), Pink (500 thousand dollars), Metallica (5) or Kylie Minogue (500 thousand dollars).

