Emilia Clarke does not want to date actors

Emilia Clarke confessed in a new interview with the guardian, The Times, they don’t like to date actors. The star of Game of Thrones doesn’t rule out dating other people in your industry, but she feels that the relationship is well-known to the actors involved, are ‘few and far’.

“I’m single right now … and Dating in the industry, it’s interesting. I have a lot of funny stories, a lot of things that you can say at a dinner party a fun one. I was [namorando atores]but I’m not now. I mean, I wouldn’t say that you don’t want to, but I do think that the relationship with the players that are successful are few and far between, and you have to have a lot of confidence. , “he said.

Although this ensures that you are not looking for a relationship at this point, you are open to finding that special someone.

A new pet

Emilia Clarke went to Instagram to show her the new little fellow. The actress has just adopted a puppy and introduced him to the fans through the social networking site.

The photo on the interpretation of Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones with you, Ted, your new pet has already had over 3 million ‘likes’:

“He just can’t stop it. He physically can’t leave the PUPPY MORE BEAUTIFUL in THE WORLD as a WHOLE.”, she said, madly, in calling the animal ‘the Light of my fucking life”.

Emilia had promised to his fans, his feed on Instagram you will now be dominated by the photos and videos of the puppy.