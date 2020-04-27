Emilia Clarke is delighted with the cancellation of the prequel to Game Of Thrones; HBO announces ‘House Of The Dragon”, the other series is derived from ‘GOD’

HBO, are you all right, dear? Just yesterday (march 29), Emilia Clarke was shocked to discover that his old home the boss has cancelled the project, “The Long Night”, prequel to “Game of Thrones”. According to the website of the magazine Entertainment Weekly, the new series would be set thousands of years before the original, and it was canceled even before its debut.

The plans have been limados this week, even after a driver has already been entirely shot in Ireland, in the North at the beginning of the year. The number of life-very short, had Jane Goldman, as a show runner, and Naomi Watts as the main character. The fabric paint in the first clash between the humans and the walkers in white.

“It was kind of amazing. The program had just finished, when we found out about the prequel-and we thought, ‘Ok, cool’, but it didn’t have the slightest idea of what it would be or who would be involved in”the actress said of Her for People magazine. “If it was not meant to happen right now, it wasn’t as perfect as everyone would like it though, so they did the right thing for the right reasons. This may be reencarne”pointed out.

Guys, she is a fortune-teller or something of the sort?! Hours after the cancellation has been announced, the network revealed that it has ordered a full season of “House Of The Dragon, the other series is derived from “GOD”. The news was announced on the Facebook official series.

The new production, which is based on the work of “Fire & Blood”, is written by the author of the books, George R. R. Martin, along with Ryan Condal. The story will focus on the civil war of the Kings”, 300 years before the events of the original series. Oh, my God!” It will be that we shall see a great-great-grandmother for Her to dominate?

“We are excited to explore the origins of House Targaryen, and in the early days of the Brotherhood, along with mike and Georgesaid Casey Bloys, the president of programming for HBO in the official press release. Here’s the first poster for “the-House-Of-The-Dragon-below: