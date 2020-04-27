Emilia Clarke recalls support from the medical team when he had two aortic aneurysms

At the beginning of this year, Emilia Clarke found that he had two aortic aneurysms, and in 2011 and in 2013and it opened up the game on one of the most challenging times of their lives. Now, in an interview with the Peopleshe he told them that with the support of the medical staff and his family have been key at the moment.

“It was a brain aneurysm that ruptured, so it was pretty traumatic,” he said. “The paramedics were awesome. They gave me meds so that I have less pain, and to me, wrapped like a tortilla, and it made me laugh all the way to the hospital. There I was, bleeding on the brain, and there we were in the ambulance, giggling. They have been very kind.”

The star of the Game Of Thrones he spent two complicated procedures that would have saved her life. A lot of tense! It with the support of his mother, was of the utmost importance. “I’ve had aphasia [perda de fala]and she looked at me and said, ” Yes, I know exactly what you want to say. It made me believe that he understood exactly what I was talking about. It was truly the best of times.”

The actress also paid tribute to the nurses at the hospital. “All of the nurses that I met were so kind and gentle. It is for this reason that I have become an ambassador for the Royal College of Nursing in the year 2018. The nurses who are the heroes, unknown to them, they are given in times the most frightening people.”

In addition, Emilia has created an NGO SameYouthat helps people recovering from stroke and brain-damaged. You too, huh? “The life of the people is completely changed after an injury to the brain, and is at the core of our work is the recovery — the first weeks are not the only ones that you need help with, you are still in need of help for years to come. I wanted someone who has all the answers, and that you can hold on to the hand of the patient and to tell them that they are not alone. To be there when someone is scared, confused, or angry, is one of the most kind and gentle that you can do it“ he told her.



