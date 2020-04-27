Emilia Clarke reveals the true owner of the cup of coffee-a controversial move in the Gold

One of the most controversial in the entire history of the Game of Thronesit was the fourth episode of the eighth season of the HBO series, when it’s a cup of the famous network in the coffee shop, american, Starbucks was leaked in one of the scenes from the eighth season.

The famous cup of coffee stood on the side of the Daenerys Targaryen, a character who was played by actress Emilia Clarke, at the same time that she and Jon lived in the actor Kit Harington, Tormund Giantsbane, and the role of the Kristofer Hivjuand some of the others were talking to each other with a warm welcome.

The bug scene is influenced greatly by the whole of the internet, and there have been many theories of who could have forgotten about that glass right there, in the environment of the middle ages. However, on the last Wednesday(30th), actress Emilia Clark was on the program, Jimmy Fallon on NBC and talked about the controversial issue, and mysterious. Prior to the actress Sophie Turner who played the character Sansa Stark was accused of, and once you Kit Harington for the error.

However, after so many accusations and speculations, has been spotted in other words, the true owner of the glass, he Colenth Hill, who played the eunuch, and courtier, Lord Varys in the HBO series.

“We’ve been to a party before the Emmy awards recently, and Conleth [Hill]who plays Varys, who is sitting next to me at dinner, he pulls me to the side, and you’re like, ‘Emilia, I need to tell you something. I have to tell you one thing, my love. The a cup of coffee, it was mine!’ He was out of it! It was in the coffee shop for Conleth. He did say that.”, proved to Emilia, as a writer.

Clarck continued, recounting her conversation with Conleth. “He said: ‘I Think that’s right, I’m so sorry, honey, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed that the blame was really on you ” and I was like, ‘what ?!’”. The actress feels that it was really Colenth Hill, they have forgotten the glass in on the scene, as he said, “He might be drunk, but he would have said.”

A lover of the many forms of cultural expression. Addicted to this series, and it’s always on top of the latest developments in the film. He loves drama and is always trying to give you a chance for a very, distopias, and a long-acting, and heart. READ MORE: Latte Art: how to draw a world Cup (to put on Instagram)

Comments