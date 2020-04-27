Emilia Clarke reveals what’s really left a coffee cup on the table

Emilia Clarke has revealed, in an interview on the Tonight Show, and who was to blame for one of the most controversial of the eighth season of ” Game of Thrones.

In a chapter in the past year, with a cup of coffee in the style of Starbucks that has been left on the table, destoando in the fantasy setting of the series. According to Clark, the mistake was that of Conleth Hill, Varys from the series, who was sitting next to her on the stage.

“We’ve had a party before the Emmy awards recently, and Conleth came up to me and said, ‘is Emilia do I need to tell you something. The coffee mug was my ” in,” she said.

“It was him, even though he admitted!”, he continued Regardless, it was pointed out by a colleague, Sophie Turner (Sansa) as the one to blame for the error. “He said,” I think I’m the one, I’m sorry. I don’t want to say anything, because everyone was thinking it was you”.