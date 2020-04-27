‘Ex’ by Bella Thorne is “very scared”

Bella Thorne was recently involved in a controversy. When being attacked by a hacker, the actress has decided to give the photos to his character and the intimate social networks.

With the publication of rose rustling, and, on the one hand, and a wave of support for the actress has readily emerged, Bella has also faced harsh criticism, particularly from Whoopi Goldberg.

After a long time be talked about, and the subject matter has meant that the ex-boyfriend of the artist, the rapper ” Mod Sun, would publicly show itself regardless.

“If your cell phone has been hacked, I am scared of the possibility of my m***** end up on the internet. We’ll send you photos of the crazy,” he said in comments to TMZ.