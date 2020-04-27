Exitoína · Actor-of-the-Game-of-Thrones rejects Emilia-Clarke-and he says that a cup of coffee in his

Conleth Hill was the newest of the new is involved, in the case of a cup of coffee, which first appeared on the scene in the last season of the show

The story of the cup of coffee Game of Thrones is taking so many twists and turns as the story itself, written by George R. R. Martin. After the actress Emilia Clarke has said the program of Jimmy Fallon, his partner in the scene, Conleth Hill, Varys, in the series, he was the one responsible for leaving a coffee cup on the table during the recording process, he responded to the “accusation” of the mother of dragons.

In a television program, britain’s, Hill’s has responded with good humour, and said that, actually, she doesn’t have proof and that you would prefer not to comment on the case.

“Well, there is no proof that it was me. Then you can impeach the will,” said the actor. “I need to be in the arms of the Slot. Man, in the character of English with a series of children’s books to make you a cup of coffee there. I’ve taken a bullet for Emilia Clarke, and she has sold me… I will Not make any comment until I have a lawyer present.”

+ Read more: Emilia Clarke blames Conleth Hill, Varys, for a cup of coffee left in a scene from Game of Thrones

In an interview, Jimmy Fallon, and Clarke said that it was the actor himself who confessed to the “crime”: “We’ve been to a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth, who plays Varys, who is sitting next to me at the scene, they pulled me aside and said,” Emilia, I want to tell you something, my dear. The a cup of coffee, I was.'”

The glass in question, which has been found to be for the fans antentos, and has caused the most controversy on the internet, it became apparent during one scene in the fourth episode of the final season of the hit show from HBO. Initially, the actress, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) said that the cup belonged to Emilia Clarke.

