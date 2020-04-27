Exitoína · From Maisie Williams, the-Viola Davis, watch the best reactions from the nominees of the Emmy award-2019

The cast of ‘the Pose’, the ‘Game of Thrones’, and artists celebrated their academy award nominations in the television

The list of nominations to the Hit went out today (the 16th), and nominated for the top award, went to social networks to express the joy of being recognized. The Emmy award-recognized as the Oscars of the television, the maximum award that recognizes those talents on american television.

Game Of Thrones it had the highest number of nominations in the award, the nominee of the 32 statuettes, including for best drama series and best performance. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to Amazon Prime, it’s the second-in-command, who has 20 nominations and The Chernobyl disasteralso on HBO), is in third place for most nominations, competing in the 19 statues.

In social networks, the world-renowned actress and Viola Davis it was joyful to know that it has been nominated for Best Actress in a Drama series for Do You Know How To Get Away With Murderin it he said that he is “very grateful” for the nomination via Twitter. Billy Porter, Theactor , who interprets it, Pray Tell, in The Posethe FX is said on the Instagram and Twitter accounts. The actor, 49-year-old shared Stories on Instagram, saying that he was “going,” and he thanked the Academy for the nomination to be accepted.

Michelle Visage, a judge on the reality tv RuPaul”s Drag Racewas very excited about the 14 signs of the program, and he said he wrote on Twitter: “This is a dream come true! This is a genuine thank you to all of those who love and support us, we wouldn’t be anything without all of you.” Wanda Sykes, who has been nominated for two Emmy’s for the Particular variety Not Normalsaid on Twitter, “by far, this is the best news I have received.”

Check out the reactions of the actors and the productions that have been nominated in the categories for the award:

Joey King

Nominated for Best Actress in a Mini-series or Tv Movie for The Actshe is 19 years old took to the social network to commemorate their nomination and shared a video in which she cries with happiness. In the legend, she is said to be “shocked” and that he “can’t believe it’s happening.”

Maisie Williams

As indicated in the Game Of Thrones for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, the actress has shared a GIF that’s funny on Twitter, that was a statement.

Natasha Lyonne

Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Russian Dollof the Series, the actor was celebrated on social media with a GIF in it, a man dancing on the screen, showing his happiness with the many emojis, with the head exploding.

Laverne Cox

Nominated for Best guest star in a drama series for Orange is The New Blackshe posted a text to the friend’s endorsement ringing in his Instagram, in which he says he is “shocked” by the nomination, and they want to share in the honour of the companions of trans tv. Beautiful, isn’t he?

Amy Schumer

The actress thanked everyone for the nomination for the Emmy for the special, it’s a comedy Growingof the Series. She shared with me one-click it is to breastfeed your baby, and he said that he was very proud of them.

