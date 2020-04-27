Exitoína · Halsey, has angrily denied rumours of a pregnancy-after-photo-with Evan Peters, stroking her belly

The singer explained on her Twitter that the picture was taken after the eating of pancakes.

Halsey it was found to be caressed in the belly with her boyfriendEvan Peters in the images broadcast on Monday night (the 18th), sparking rumors of a possible pregnancy. In addition to the warmth, and the fact that the singer was being dressed in a overalls with a loose fit and gave more strength to the rumor, and she denied the pregnancy, and to describe the pictures.

By means of Twitter, Halsey, played around with it. “I’m still not pregnant. Also, I am allergic to gluten. I still love pancakes,” he wrote. “It’s a boy or a girl? It’s the pancake!”

The couple took over the relationship and over the past month, but the rumors of their relationship surfaced in September, after the first pictures of the two of them together at an amusement park.

