Exitoína · Millie Bobby Brown), the Stranger Things are, you should get more than 6-million dollars to star in the movie of Sherlock Holmes

Despite a 15-year-old Millie Bobby Brown has been one of the actresses most famous in Hollywood for her role in the hit series from Netflix Stranger Thingsand now, he needs to become one of the most well-paid, too.

According to the information of the TMZthe actress has reportedly agreed to a contract with a 6.1-million-of-dollars-to-interpret Enola Holmes is the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, who is also a researcher on a new film in the franchise.

+ Read more: The Mandalorian surpassed the popularity of the Stranger Things in the first week of release

In addition to this, he or she will receive 500-thousand dollars for the production of the film, and if the film is good in the box office, Millie might win a more than 800-thousand dollars as a bonus. The contract also says that if there is a sequel, the actor shall receive, at a minimum, to 7.5 million dollars, to follow up on the paper.

Enola Holmes is expected to debut in 2020. The cast also includes Henry Cavill (Justice league of america), who will perform short stories, Helena Bonham Carter, (The Crown), Sam Claflin (Charlie’s Angels), Frances de la TourStateand Fiona Shaw, (The Killing Of Eve).

+ Thinking about change to your computer? So, this is the time to buy! If you are a subscriber of Amazon Prime, you can’t miss this list of 5 of the laptops on offer to help you, to give you that gas in your studies.

Kit-Notebook, the Acer Aspire 3 Is + the Backpack: The Acer Aspire 3 is designed to keep up with the pace. This laptop has a AMD processor Ryzen 3 2200U Dual-Core, 2.5-3.4 GHz and 4 MB of SmartCache, and a HD of 1TB, so you have a lot of them. Oh, and it also comes with backpack straps, reinforced! https://amzn.to/37Em9Ms

The Notebook’s 2-in-1, Acer, Spin, 3. The Acer notebook’s Spin is that the 2-in-1 is what we like!!! Super versatile, it has a hinge, 360 degree, and the various ways to use it. The product also has high speed Wireless. https://amzn.to/2OICB5J

Notebook computer Acer Aspire The 5-A515-41G-13U1: This laptop has AMD processor-A12-9720P a Quad-Core 2.7 GHz – 3.6 GHz. The battery has a battery life up to 7 hours, so it’s perfect for a long day of studying. It also comes with a wireless mouse with a nanoreceptor USB, range up to 10 meters. https://amzn.to/35J9c2f

Notebook computer Acer Aspire The 5-A515-52G-577T: Looking for a notebook that’s ultra-slim? Then you came to the right place. With an aluminium finish, the Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-577T, has screen a 15.6” LED-LCD technology, the reduction of the blue light, and a battery life of up to 7 hours per day. Oh, and it doesn’t stop there, the product is a bandolier. – https://amzn.to/2DiD1u0

Chromebook Acer 7 C731-C9DA-certified, military strength, and a unique design, the Cloud promises to withstand 60 lbs of pressure on the lid, and drops of up to 122cm. Not to mention that the battery has a battery life up to 12 hours https://amzn.to/37zgcQO

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.