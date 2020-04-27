‘Feel Me’: Selena Gomez launches officially in the range 2016 to listen to

Play Selena Gomez released the song “Feel Me”



“Feel Me,” the song of Selena Gomez on ex-boyfriend, who regrets having ended the relationship, was first released on the digital platforms for the first time.

The band has been a favorite of the fans during the tour of the singer’s 2016 Revival. Up until this past Tuesday (the 21st), and the music could only be heard on the release the vinyl of “Rare”, and it’s sold only at Target stores.

Selena, during a question and answer session with the fans, he talked about the single: “This song was born when I was in a different place and it doesn’t match the time I live in right now.”

