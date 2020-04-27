“Greta Thunberg in the Amazon,” you want to help protect the forest and the tribes

She is only 16 years old, and is from a remote village in the brazilian on the banks of the Tapajós river, in the heart of the Amazon basin, but their request has been heard in the The organization of the United Nations (The united nations), and the The vatican.

Beka Munduruku, we want the world to protect the rainforest that is their home, and provide a bulwark against global warming. Environmentalists in Brazil and was called to But Thunberg the Amazonin reference to the teen) is a Swedish inspired millions of young people to take action to combat climate change.

“The people of the world to come, and help us to protect the environment and to combat the designs of a government that wants to destroy the forest,” said Beka told Reuters at a gathering of leaders of indigenous peoples in the reservation of the Park. She told me, among other things, about how he used to play in the nearby river, but now the use of mercury in the mining poisons the water.

With the increasing deforestation by illegal loggers are also a threat to the existence of the 13,000 fellow Mundrukus of the Bekaa. The survival of the tribe depends on which part of the Amazon to be preserved.

They fear the worst. The president, Jair, jair bolsonaro plans to open up the land reserve is protected to the mining, commercial, farming and agriculture, and is considering the construction of hydroelectric dams on the Tapajós river, the last major tributary of the Amazon, which flows out freely on their own.

“We depend heavily on the forest, but it’s not just about us, it is for the future of the world as a whole,” said Beka.

The government is planning a road and a railroad, to carry the soybeans to the port for export, to cut down the forest, a dam and kill the species of fish that the Munduruku also capture, in spite of the pollution caused by mercury, ” she said.

Jair bolsonaro stated that his government is protecting the rainforest, but he wants us to do in the economic development of the Amazon region to improve the lives of 30 million people, including all walks of life. Environmentalists are concerned that this will speed up the clearing.

A video from the Bekaa, was shown at the Vatican council, and a climate summit of the UN in the past year. She says that she made the video to show it to the world as a tribe in the amazon live and how a generation of young people we are committed to maintaining their language and culture, endangered by the plans of the government to incorporate the 850 thousand of the indigenous peoples of the country.

The organizers of the teenagers of the strike, the school called for But in Europe, they sent video messages of support in the Bekaa.

For her, the spirit will help the tribe to win the battle to preserve the amazon rain forest. “We are a people of very, very strong, and we will be able to stop it, and continue to fight for our land and for the protection of the forest,” she said.



