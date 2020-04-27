Hailee Steinfeld is by Emily Dickinson in a new series of Apple News-from the series

The new comedy will tell you, the life of the famous poet.

Oscar Siagian/Getty Images

Apple has ordered a full season of the series Dickinsonand fresh actress Hailee Steinfeld (of The Perfect 3, 18, Valor, Indomitable) in order to interpret the poet, who gives the title to the story, and Emily Dickinson.

Described as “a look at the comic and the world of Dickinson’s manuscripts, by exploring the constraints of society, of gender, and the family from the perspective of an author on the rise, it doesn’t quite fit in his own time,” Dickison will be Alena Smith as a writer and executive producer, and is the first regular role for Steinfeld in the news.

She was born in 1830, Emily Dickison is considered to be a poet with the thoughts of a modern and forward-looking, with a view precisely to the ideals of his time. His work is part of the elements that are trivial to analyze aspects of the metaphysical and the surreal, of the human experience.

Dickinson this is just one of the projects carried out for the Device. Recently, the maker of the iPhone and has been investing ever more into original shows, and has ordered a series inspired by the Foundation Trilogy, by Isaac Asimov, one of the Damien Chazelle (Oscar winner for La-La Land), and another of M. Night Shyamalan, a Jennifer Aniston with Reese Witherspoon, among many others.

Hailee Steinfeld has gained the spotlight when it debuted Bravery, Indomitable, the Coen Brothers ‘ 14-year-old. From then on, it was The Perfect Choice of 2 and 3, and it will be a spin-off of Transformers focuses on Bumblebee.