Halle Berry shows the cutting of the hair, the radical on the red carpet

The 52-year-old, Halle Berry continues to be regarded as one of the women more sexy of the world.

Halle Berry it showed off a new hair cut in a radical style, the mohawk, at the premiere of the latest film, “John Wick 3: Parabellum”, in the Los Angeles area.

On Instagram, the actress gave credit to the new hair cut, the barber Ohre Kilpatrick, on two people sharing a closeup of the back of his neck, where it is possible to see the details of the vision.

At the event, the actress, 52 years old, was elected for a fact that the shorts and shirt made of black leather, which is applied with a stilettos all of the same color.