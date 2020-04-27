Halsey puts on the mansion of$ 10.8 million on a Los Angeles-for sale

The singer / songwriter Halsey, looking for a buyer for his mansion in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles. The house, which was bought in march of 2017 and is valued at$ 2.6 billion – more than$ 10.8 million in present value terms.
The property has three floors, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and we will also have a fireplace, a bar, an infinity-edge swimming pool, spa, fountain, barbecue area, and living room. The master bedroom has a small balcony, and open shower.
“It appears that Halsey does not live in a house in the Hollywood Hills a few months ago, has already spent$ 2.4 million for a one-story house, of four bedrooms and three bathrooms in the middle of the century, in Sherman Oaks, at the beginning of the year,” it says on the website Observer.com.
In the fall of 2017, Halsey, for US$ 2.23 million (Us$ eur 9.32 million, and now in real estate.