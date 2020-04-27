Here’s what the Kardashian-Jenner wore to celebrate the Christmas season

When it comes to celebrating special occasions in style, and the Kardashian-Jenner’s are the experts. At the end of this year, the family created quite a stir with the Instagram with the looks the traditional annual festival on the eve of Christmas. In the house, Kourtney has been to the address you have chosen for your celebration, complete with a private show from singer Sia, and the gospel choir Sunday”s Service, headed up by Kanye West.

Come with me, you know the one that they put on!

In a general way, the gowns were gorgeous, particularly in the case of the Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. What is more interesting is that the two matched the look with their little daughters.

Khloé, 35 years old, he went into a long, golden, and acinturado by Bryan Hearns, with a shoulder-asymmetrical-and-slit on the right leg. The daughter, True to Thompson’s 2-year-old also chose to use a model in a metallic tone with a tulle skirt princess style, and the ruffles are delicate on the bar. The mother wore heels to gold, while small, was a pair of boots with Timberland.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner, for his part, took a modelito de ufc light heavyweight championship from the Ralph & Russo in the color, emerald green, as well as a pair of high heels. Also, acinturado, and with a crack, it is huge, and the custom dress has a sweetheart neckline a canoe, and a tie to the giant at the side. The daughter, Stormi, Webster, has full skirt and frills on the sleeves.

The ex-boyfriends of the two sisters, and the basketball player Tristan Thompson, and the the song Travis Scott, were also at the celebration, which had guests such as the singer Grimes, and the couple’s the act Quavo and Saweetie.

Kim Kardashian has posted a number of records from the night on Instagram. It celebrates the holiday season with a dress from Dior, which is a very important part in the fabric of the pink embroidery and the other in brown, with the texture of the leather, to crocodile. Her husband, Kanye west, put on a set of corduroy, as well as a daughter in the Chicago area. The two older ones, the North and the Saint, wore trouser suits (almost) monochrome. Ps, 7 months, and it was brown.

“Themomager” Kris Jenner, was out with a long, blue-textured, and long sleeves. The cuffs and the collar, and the white is apparent, gave a distinctive ring to your look. Kendall opted for a strapless dress with red feathers with black at the neck, and calçou sandals in black with spaghetti straps.

Kourtney welcomed into your home. The host used a model’s ruby-red on the Gucci, with the corselete. Fan parts vintagethe first has made a choice that is sustainable for celebrating Christmas: it’s the autumn/winter collection 2003, designed by Tom Ford.

With the help of the next Dani, Michelle, and she chose this dress, between the two, we considered the use of the following: a green one for Jean-Paul Gaultier, the famous bust of tapered, cone-shaped, and a purple one from Thierry Mugler, as it tells you in the Vogue.

If you are in search of inspiration-to celebrate the end of the year, you can also see the looks other celebrities at the celebration in recent memory. After all, white is the color of choice, but it is not mandatory. Check it out:

Collaborated With Herbert Wood