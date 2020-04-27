Hugo Gloss-record interview with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding

Hugo Gloss-with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding (Picture: File)

Hugo Gloss is, essentially, a participation in “The lady of the hill”, and he traveled to New York city, where he has interviewed Emilia Clarke, known for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of thrones”, and Henry Golding. The duo star in “second chance for love”. The chat will air on their website.

The film is a romantic comedy, it tells the story of Kate, a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer, and he works at a shop dressed up as an elf during the Christmas season. Until he meets Tom, and his life changed completely. The premiere will be on 28 November.

