“I was intimidated by Ben Affleck in Batman vs. Superman,’ says Henry Cavill

If there’s one thing that Batman-vs-Superman did it with a lot of skill, it was a visual adaptation of the two main heroes.
In addition to the uniform, is extremely faithful to the comic books, Batman and Superman, it also featured a physical huge.
However, even with an excellent physical fitness in the long term, the star of Superman, Henry Cavill has admitted that he felt intimidated when they see a Ben Affleck, is the Batman. He told us such a funny story in a recent interview with the british magazine Healthy For Men. “As with most things in life, you put yourself at a certain level, and I thought I was in good shape going in to that movie. Then I met Ben Affleck. What struck me first was how funny it was. Love is in the pandemic, Ben Affleck, and the actress, Sergio caught on together with the masks
