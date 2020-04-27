“It is better that you don’t dublem’, it is recommended to Lady Gaga’s show at the Super Bowl

Singer Lady Gaga has done a lot for the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who will be the halftime show at the Super Bowl, an event which was more important in the NFL, the american football in the United States, which will be held on Sunday, 2, at the Miami, florida area.

“It’s better that I don’t listen to the lip-syncing (a term that is used for the synchronization of the lips in relation to the recorded music playing, it is as if the singer were being dubbed on the morrow!”, he told the audience of a concert held On the evening of Saturday the 1st, at the AT&T TV’s Super Saturday Night.

When they arrive, Gaga’s put her entry on the stage in a way that is similar to what he did in the Super Bowl in 2017 at the earliest, when he was the main attraction.

A few seconds after the sting, but, she said, “I love you, too, Bitch. I love you, J Lo! I love you, Shakira!” At the end of the presentation, she said she hopes that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shine on the stage.

“I wish you lots of love and lots of luck to all of you who will be doing the show in the interval, and both of these teams will play each other in the Super Bowl. They are all champions,” he said.

“Thank you so much for believing in me. I remember when I was singing at the halftime show (Super Bowl), and it was one of the most special and beautiful thing that has ever happened to me. So, thank you,” said Lady Gaga to the public.

Jennifer Lopez talked about the show, what will he do with Shakira in an interview with the Associated Press: “For me, it’s an opportunity to really gather all the people into a time of celebration, joy, laughter, love, unity, and happiness. This is what I do, I feel that we are going to offer (on a show at the Super Bowl)”.

With the announcement that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would make the halftime show of Super Bowl in 2020 was made on the 26th of September of the previous year.

The TEAM is preparing a tribute to Kobe Bryant during the game. The ex-basketball player has died on the last day of the 26-to 41-year-old in the fall of the city.