It is the reason why Cara Delevingne was hesitant to talk about his relationship with Ashley Benson

Even though you have a social life, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson they were always very discrete about their relationship. And the model is 27-year-old opened up about her decision to keep things like this in an interview with the Elle UK.

When she was questioned, and if he is hesitant to talk about his or her relationship with the press, the Guy said that their relationship is “the holy“.

“I can understand why people are interested in, and I don’t want to be silent to the point where they tell me that I have no shame“she went on. “But I’ve never been in a relationship in which one of the things that were so much in public, or in which I have posted photos on social media. This one is no different. We kept it a secret, or at least, we didn’t want the attention, and now I feel like I can’t stop to feel proud of. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together. People are free to their own opinion, and that’s what scares me. Why is it so good, you don’t want people to change it. They’re not supposed to have that power“.