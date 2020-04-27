It’s official! The return of ‘the Friends’ is to be confirmed by Aniston

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
6


Bthe oas news for all the fans of the show ‘Friends’! Jennifer Aniston it confirmed in your account Instagram on the back of the frame, through the streaming service HBO.

It will be a special episode that promises to be talked about.

In addition to this, it is said that each and every one of the actors you will receive at least $ 2.5 million just to join in.

It now only remains to wait for the premiere…

Also Read: Justin Bieber Bieber it gives a voice to the song ‘Smelly Cat’ from the series ‘Friends’

Be the first to know.
Keep track of your web site voted for the fourth year in a row Consumers ‘ Choice.
Download our App free of charge.

Apple Retail Store-Download
The Google Play-Download



READ MORE:  Brad Pitt has the fake-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here