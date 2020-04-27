It’s official! The return of ‘the Friends’ is to be confirmed by Aniston

Bthe oas news for all the fans of the show ‘Friends’! Jennifer Aniston it confirmed in your account Instagram on the back of the frame, through the streaming service HBO.

It will be a special episode that promises to be talked about.

In addition to this, it is said that each and every one of the actors you will receive at least $ 2.5 million just to join in.

It now only remains to wait for the premiere…

