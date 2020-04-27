James Gunn responds to Robert Downey Jr’s. back at the MCU, and in response to shocks

Marvel Studios has put together the perfect setting for the end of the third phase of the MCU in the Upcoming Deadlineespecially with the departure of three of its main characters. Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, and died, to make a sacrifice to save mankind, Tony Stark, Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. do not stand on the discharge of the energy generated by the locking device in the universe to beat Thanos, and he died too, and that’s Steve Rogers, Captain America, Chris Evans, has decided to leave the life of a hero, by giving up his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

However, every now and then, come the rumors that both the Captain, you can come back to give you guys in the future, or even for Tony to appear in some sort of Flashback. The one that could be used to kill the nostalgia of the fans, and it shows you a vision of what the Marvel universe is dependent on both of these players that they are unable to move on without them. During a question and answer session on his Instagram, the director of the James Gunn proved to be absolutely against the idea.

A fan asked him if he would be interested in bringing Tony Stark back in at some point, and he said, “No.” I think that the arc of Downey was great, and he was an amazing Man of Iron, shot up, and that according to a lot of people, it is a privilege because you can be a part of both of the DC, such as Marvel. He is currently working on the filming of The super hero Squad show “Truth”, and then go on to the production of ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3.

Already Downey Jr. he stated that he was happy away from the responsibility of being the “Iron Man”, and it was found to be a breath of interpreting Dolittle in the movie of the same name, which, so far as is known it is not doing so well at the box office as was hoped for. In a matter of months, the actor must also be made to the Sherlock Holmes.

Comments