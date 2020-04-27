Jason Momoa, the Tempest, is NOT the most beautiful man in the world; here’s who he lost it

Jason Momoa, the Tempest, is no longer the Most Beautiful Man in the World. By 2019, it was for Jungkook, the star of K-Pop.
The list shall be made by the Independent reviewers, and in the year 2018, the star of the DC had failed in the first place. Now that Jason Momoa has dropped to the fifth place.
Have you seen the official version of Jason Momoa in The Simpsons movie? The a meeting of Khal Drogo and Daenerys in the real life??? Remember, along with the actor in his the bad stage, the financial picture is hilarious and a lot more The observatory of the Series. The Top 5 are highlighted by the different areas represented. Felix Kjellberg (of the youtuber PewDiePie was in second place with Shawn Mendes in the third and fifth, are also in the K-Pop in the room. The Top 10 also adds to the diversity of the choices. The only names in Hollywood, is Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) in the seventh, and Chris Hemsworth, the “Thor” of Marvel comics on Friday. The actor in the Tempest, appears as a villain in the Marvel comics, in the video, and you can see it!
The list also has the Xiao Zhan a sixth, Toni Mahfud, with the eighth place and Jason Derulo in the ninth. Here’s a video with the full list below. The point is that, among the brazilians, the best team was that Marlon Teixeira in the 15th position.
