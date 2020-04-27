Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, both of the ex of Brad Pitt, and they have the same recipe for beauty and well-being. Make a note of! – Notes – Glamurama

The Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow all have in common, besides being blonde and famous actresses? Yes, you were married to Brad Pitt. But there is more to it. The two are the same as the secret for beauty and well-being: getting a good night’s sleep. And how do you ensure that you sleep like a baby??? Jen and Gwyn give you the words are. The secret of the two-that is, to begin with, keep away from any kind of technology, especially on smart phones, when you go to bed.

My only tip is to sleep with my phone at least a metre and a half away from me,” said Aniston in an interview with Arianna Huffington. “It has helped me out a lot. And I also do a meditation that is quick, before you go to bed, even if it’s just for five minutes. There are also a few yoga postures that I have found very useful in relaxing my mind. But the most important thing is to shut down the electronics, preferably one hour before you turn out the lights”.

Gwyneth shares the same tip from Joyce: “For me, sleep is very important… I don’t always get a good night’s rest, and when it happens, it looks like it was run over by a truck.” In her book Goop, Clean Beauty’, the actress reveals that he keeps a room free-of-technology, including laptop computers, mobile phones, and TV’s to get at least seven to eight hours of good quality sleep”.

And it’s a tactic, it is supported by science: studies have shown that exposure to blue light from electronic devices while you sleep can disrupt your circadian rhythm (clock of body), causing unusual tiredness and other health problems. Here is a hint!