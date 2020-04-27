Jennifer Lopez will release a remix of the beat with Black Eyed Peas, and J Balvin

Even before that the internet has to pass through to its presentation on the side of the Video at the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez has something new for his fans. In partnership with the Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, the singer today announced her participation in a remake of the song with the RHYTHM.

The first version was released in October of last year, as part of the soundtrack of the movie Bad Boys forever. Right now, J-Lo arrives on the scene to complete the production of their shows.

Already, the music in the original, ” The Rhythm of the Night, hit the pop charts in the 1990s, in the words of the Crown.

Through Instagram, the singer has released a sneak peek of the new video for the song. “We’re taking you up to a whole other level. The clip comes out tonight,” he wrote.

After performing at the Super Bowl, at the age of Jennifer Lopez has become one of the top searches in Google in Brazil. All in all, the interest of the pursuit of J. Lo’s jumped up to 1,050% in the country.



