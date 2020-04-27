Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going to be parents for the first time

Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas is preparing to be parents for the first time, said to the international press.

The couple is keeping things discreet, but all my friends and family are so happy for them,” said a source at the JustJared.

“Sophie has to choose the different outfits for the red carpet, which will adapt to your body changes,” adds the same insider.

It will be recalled that the member of the Jonas Brothers, and the actress The ‘War of the Thrones’ were a surprise to the fans in may in 2019, when they were married in Them Vegas is all about. A year later, they held a second ceremony in France.

It now only remains to wait for the official confirmation!

