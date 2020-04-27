John Wick, The 3 – Parabellum | Halle Berry is the training of the shooter in the video

A video of behind-the-scenes-of – John Wick, The 3 – Parabellum it was published, and in it, Halle Berry is the training for working in an open field using a variety of different weapons:

The third feature of John Wick is the head of the prize TO$ 14 million. The reason: he broke a basic rule of thumb is not to kill anyone in the territory of the Hotel and a Continental breakfast. And, as if that were not enough, the victim was a member of the High-level. Now on to the killer’s need to stay alive, and face dangerous opponents while trying to get into in New York city.

The film is currently under the command of Chad Stahelski — who directed John Wick is A New Day To Kill. Keanu Reeves returns to the living on the main character and the cast also features Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

John Wick, The 3 – Parabellum you have the premiere scheduled for may 16, 2019 at the latest, in Brazil.