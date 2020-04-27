Jordyn Woods has, uses Instagram to send a message to Kylie

Kylie Jenner may be ready to make amends with his ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, more than a year after the fight between the two, the so-called infidelity of her with the ex of Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson.

According to the magazine, In-Touch, we believe that the model is 22-year-old has sent a secret message to Kylie via a post by cryptic on Instagram.

On Thursday (September 23) Jordyn apparently reminded him of his friendship with Kylie after the show, a photo you have taken during your vacation, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of a Stormi, in January of 2019 at the latest. The photo was taken by the Case, at the time, and in the Woods legendou the picture, saying, “imissyouandiloveyou” (miss you and love you), leading many to speculate that it was addressed to the founder of the Performing Crafts.

“Do you feel is missing from the Case!”, he told one follower. The other person thought about what Jordyn has sent a message of’ code ‘ to the Case, as someone suggested, its message is about the daughter of the two years in the Case, Stormi, “It feels like a lack of a Stormi”.

“I don’t think that [ela sente falta de Kylie] because this photo was taken on a vacation with Kylie,” said another follower.

Jordyn and Kylie have been best friends forever since he is the son of Will Smith, he presented one to the other. However, it is only just over a month after their tropical vacation, their relationship has been destroyed because of the so-called kissing Tristan tried to make a model at a party at his house.

At the time, lamenting over her mistake, she said, the program is Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk”: “I would never try to hurt anyone, especially someone I love, someone who has a lovely daughter. I’ve never tried to steal a man from someone else.”

A test of the polygraph machine

After the story, with Tristan Thompson, who kissed him when he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, leading to the end of the courtship of the two, Jordyn Woods, gone through the polygraph test to confirm that she has never had a relationship with the father is True.

Jordyn went through the lie detector, when was the program on Facebook for Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk in march, and it is only now that they have shown in the results.

“It was an application for Jordyn. It was a request from you to come here, so I wanted to do a test on the lie detector. We had had a polygraph forensics with more than 25 years of experience in the investigation of criminal and civil law. It was for her and the people she loves,” said Jada.

A video of part of the test is Jordyn with the poligrafista Shon Thurman has been released on the web, and you can see the proof that she didn’t get to go to bed, with Tristan Thompson.

