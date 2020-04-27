Jumanji: the Next Phase of Karen Gillan to come to Brazil to disclose a long time!!

In the next week Jumanji: The Next Phase you will arrive to the cinemas in the whole of Brazil, bringing to the continued success of his predecessor. Repaginating the story that began in the mid 90’s Robbie Williams, the character will have to face up to new challenges, and who has given the most details about the film will be Karen Gillan!

The actress who gives life to Ruby’s Roundhouse, will be present at next week in St. Paul, to a news conference where he will speak about the film and his character. Gillan is also known for his role in the series Doctor Who and, by the living Nebula, in the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.

In Jumanji: The Next Phasethe game that conquered the world are here, but they all have one problem: the game has changed after a default. Now, you are willing to save their friend, they will need to cope with the new dangers of the game, because the game is not as they remembered.

In addition to the Left, the film also features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart), Nick Jonas, and Jack Black. The new names are assigned to the feature, such as the well-known Danny DeVito.

The actress will be part of the collective, on the 15th day of January, one day before the release of the long in Brazil. The film will debut officially on the day January 16,.

