Justin Bieber and Hayley, having fun at the play area, the floor is lava blocking

During the quarantine, people will do what we can to keep you entertained, don’t you think? Yesterday, Justin Bieber has shown that he is the king of the game The floor is lava, when you can post a video of the game.

In the footage, Bieber is on a path from the living room – which is huge – up to his room, and he was not treading the floor at all times. At the end of the challenge, we heard from Hailey Bieber, who is currently filming, to compliment him.

The followers of the singer have found some great tricks from him at the end of the video, where Bieber goes through obstacles with a skateboard, and you still can’t get quiet in your bed.