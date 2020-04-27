Justin Bieber encourages fans to stay in quarantine: ‘Our grandparents to come with us,” Who

+



Justin Bieber (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Justin Bieber has used in the profile in Instagram on Tuesday evening (the 17th) to talk with the fans about the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The singer canadente the age of 28, he published a text in order to encourage the tens of thousands of followers to come out of quarantine.

“Of course it is a scary time. But I would like to remind you of what we can do when we stick together. We’re going to get isolated together, until we have more answers [sobre o vírus]. Our parents are counting on us,” wrote Bieber, who is married to a Hailey She.

The two were married in September of last year. The singer is already believed to the woman, and the balance that is found in the last age, Who battle with depression and anxiety.

