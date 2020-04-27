Justin Bieber sings in the worship service sponsored by the Kanye West | Entertainment

Rafael Ramos 09h11 | up-to-date on the 24/02/2020 09h29



Justin Bieber sings in the worship performed by Kanye West Photo: Reproduction

Justin Bieber took part in the Sunday morning Service, a worship service sponsored by Kanye West. Bieber performed the song, ” Never Would Have Made It by Marvin Sapp.

The performance was recorded by Kim Kardashian, wife of Kanye west, in the Stories. In the end, it’s Justin Bieber and he was pretty blown away, and he embraced the host for the evening.

The meeting also featured the presentation of the Sunday Service, the Choir singing songs from the gospel album Jesus is King. North West, daughter of Kim and West, also participated in the musical event.

