Kanye-West-gave-the more unusual, and romantic in the world, Kim Kardashian – Glamour Magazine

What to give as a gift to his wife when she is in one of the women in the richest and most powerful of the in show business? For Kanye Westthe answer always involves a muuuita creativity. And the most recent one gift the musician gave the woman he loved, Kim Kardashianit is an unusual and megarromântico: he turned in a gem of a text message, superfofa that I had sent to her recently.

The Kim Kardashian’s of the present that has Kanye West (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

“If you look at my paste, you’ll see that [o pingente] it comes from a message He sent me,” wrote Kim to her 157 million followers on Instagram. He picked up a card with vintage gold amazing Cartier, and commissioned [a peça]. He’s always giving us the most wonderful gifts”.

The message brings up a picture of the farm in the family Kardashian-West is in the state of Wyoming, united states, and said, “This is your life (Married, with four children to Take people out of custody or on the Cover of men’s Vogue / Go to church every week with his family and the Dreams, have seen reality.” Cute, isn’t he?

Print the message to which He turned in to a pendant (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

Here’s a gem of a closer:

The detail on the charm for Kim (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

