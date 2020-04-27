Kanye West’s new to the Industry, on your good fortune

Kanye West has a serious claim to make it to the Forbes magazine and their annual list of the richest celebrities in the world.

The rapper’s wish for a specialized publication to calculate his wealth accurately.

Even though it has been officially declared a billionaire by the magazine, which is famous for its calculation of the net worth of celebrities, is the husband of Kim Kardashian even has a little something to complain about, because he criticized the editors of the ‘don’t know how to tell you’.

On Friday (the 24th) in the Industry, has published a report which estimated that He is worth about US$ 1.3 billion ($7 billion). However, it is also noted that the rapper’s 42-year-old sent a text, correcting his calculation, saying: “it’s Not a billion people,” he said. “It’s a$ 3.3 billion per year, no one else in the Industry, knows how to tell it.”

According to the agency, one of the famous artist she always wanted to be declared a billionaire, but he refused to provide appropriate documentation regarding their wealth.

“I’m not a man of numbers,” he said earlier. “You ask me to translate it in some form, in the numbers, ask your grandmother exactly what is the recipe of the cake’, needled.

When you talk about the empowerment of black people in a panel discussion at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival 2019 at the latest, Kanye West-reclamara in the Industry, because she did not recognize him as a billionaire, “When I made the Forbes list, so I showed them a receipt of US$ 890 million, and they still have not reported ‘billion dollar’… They don’t want you to know that we can buy land; they don’t want you to have 100% of the property [que] I have the Yeezy”, he said. “When people tell you that it is unwise to call a billionaire, I’m saying that I can legally change my name to Christian the Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year, until you understand exactly what it is … it will be on the board.”

In spite of the claim that he’s worth$ 3 billion, and the Industry, stressed that the participation of Kanye West, the shoes gave it just a little more than$ 1 billion in wealth.

A change of perspective

The death of the Kobe Bryant has changed the way-of-Kanye-West-watch-the-life. A star in the NBA, and he died a tragic death in January as he and eight other people, including her daughter, Gianna 13 years of age, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

And you Said that, and he’s a legend in the sport and one of his best friends’, are now said to believe that Japan is always that it passes on to the place where the accident happened:

“We have to be as determined as Kobe will always pass through this road. This is the time of the game. There is no move we can’t do, or what we hope to do it in The way that Japan would unite, and win the championship, it’s the way that I see life right now. For an infinite to another level.”

The rapper’s 42-year-old told GQ magazine that the death of Japan has been ‘a game changer’ for him and said: “This is a game-changer for me. It was my version of a basketball player, and I used to be a version of the song for him, that’s it!”.