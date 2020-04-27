Kate Beckinsale reveals a conversation is disturbing your daughter

Kate Beckinsale brought to the Stories is an excerpt from one of his talks that are disturbing you with their daughter, Lily Mo Sheen’s 20-year-old.
The actress, 45-year-old has had a strange dream, with his daughter, that she had been consuming the drug, and decided to compare it with a lot of text messages.
“You’re snorting a lot of cocaine?!?”, Beckinsale said to her daughter, who she shares with actor Michael Sheen.
She was confused:
“Huh .. ?? I am consuming a in 0. cocaine. What’s going on here?? Hello??”, he wrote to the teenage girl.
“You can’t tell me to do this, and then go into the silence,” if you upset Her.
Beckinsale later said:
“I had a dream that you were [consumindo] and I was very, very angry”, to which she said, “You’re a lunatic”.
When you share a picture on Stories of Instagram, the actress said:
“It’s worth checking out if you suddenly have to become a fortune teller in the dream.”
Kate Beckinsale doesn’t think of having any more children
Kate Beckinsale is going to star in a new comedy drama