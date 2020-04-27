Katy Perry’s dress from the alcohol in the gel, to celebrate the ‘American Idol’ virtual 27/04/2020

Katy Perry has decided to celebrate the return of “American Idol,” a new way in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus. On the popular talent show, which is now completely virtual, she came dressed as a disinfectant for the hands right up until the vitamin e

“I just want to make sure that it is the new ‘American Idol,’ it is as safe as possible,” said the singer and presenter Ryan Seacrest at the start of the program.

On his profile on Instagram, the singer even joked about it with their day-fantasized-of-alcohol-gel).

Because of the need for social distancing, the ‘American Idol’ went back in to the air to 100% via the internet. The singer is now performing in their own homes. Perry and the rest of the judges, along with Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are in their homes and see them from a distance.

This was the key to make sure that all the 20 participants of the program to be able to continue in the competition. In the end, there’s only one singer to win the contest.

To Lionel Richie, this change will give the participants a chance to even the largest of them to show their talents, raw as they will be the entire production from the lights, the glitz and glamour that is the program that I offered during the presentation.

“Both of these artists, now it will be the best test of all-time. They need to understand that you are the one who brings light to the table. Their personality is. Not only his voice, but everything else that comes with,” he said.

“This is probably one of the most exciting [experiência] I have been to in a long time. Because I can tell you that I have never done this before, in my entire career,” said Richie.

