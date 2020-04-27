Kendall Jenner posts a photo without clothes, and the cause on Instagram

The younger sister of the Kardashian–Jenner Kendall, 24, has appeared naked in a social network. In a photo posted on his official twitter account of the Instagram, it is covered only with a bag of oranges to the brand name Louis Vuitton.

The young influencer jumped in the picture for the contest in which her followers can win the 35-thousand-dollars in items from the brand. Without a doubt, Kendall is a great guy to at Louis Vuitton: the picture already has 4.8 million cured.

Kendall Jenner is considered to be one of the influencers, most well-paid of all social networks.