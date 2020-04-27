Kendall Jenner raised one accessory of the ‘ 90s, that you had already forgotten it – She

+



Kendall Jenner (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) (Picture: GC Images)

If it’s the return of the scrunchie in the course of the last few seasons taught us anything it would be to never say never, the accessories, the hair, as almost all of them will come back at one time or another.

Clip the hair from the Kendall Jenner it helps to mark the return of a piece of hardware that you may have missed. The eldest of the sisters, Jenner was spotted in Los Angeles this week, leaving behind the popular coffee-Melrose Place’s Alfred’s Tea Room, which her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fellow model Hailey Bieber that are also fans). As I was walking down the street, she seemed to have come straight out of a collection of clothes from the 90’s with his pants in high waist and straight leg, cardigan grey in short, the bag of a zebra and a pair of sunglasses in the frame are square. A pair of running shoes, Nike Air Force One white and completed the look casual.

Kendall Jenner (Photo by GC/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Picture: GC Images)

The key to the whole? Your clip is in the hair that held the wires, brown hair in a twisted, without any effort, leaving a long fringe loose at the front of the face. Hi, all!

Kendall Jenner (Photo by GC/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Picture: GC Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.