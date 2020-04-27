Kevin Hart and his wife have announced that they are expecting their second child

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





If there are any famous ones the most excited about in the years of 2020, indeed this. The reason why? They have announced that they will increase or have increased your family this year. By means of Instagram, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart announced the arrival of their second child!

Married since 2016, and they are the parents of a young boy from the age of two so-called Brand Kash:

“Baby number two’s in the middle of all of this, we are counting our blessings, and we couldn’t be more grateful! We will soon be a family of six, glowing, and growing,” said Eniko, referring to the two children of Kevin with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart: Heaven and Hendrix.