Khloe Kardashian is going to be at the birth of her friend Malika Haqq

Malika Haqq, best friend of Khloe Kardashian is in the final stages of her pregnancy. The baby is in the model, the 38-year-old, should come at any time, and that Khloe wants to be near you.

According to the magazine OK!, even though Malika has not revealed publicly who the father of her first child, it has to be in the delivery room for the birth, and also Khloe you don’t want to miss out on the birth of her friend, who had also been with her when she gave birth to the True, in the past year.

To mark the anniversary of the Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, Malika and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, who now has a daughter of six years, and Celine, a young boy of 10, a Christian, was present, and according to the family, Kardashian’s, they are a part of your family, for your loyalty and support always.”

Malika Haqq went to Instagram to show off a picture of the beautiful black-and-white, out of it, at the height of the eight month of pregnancy.

Missing a couple of weeks before giving birth to her first child, the best friend of Khloe Kardashian celebrated the last leg of your pregnancy, showing you the barrigão gorgeous in a nude photo.

The black and white photos I posted this week, the reality tv star’s 36-year-old posed completely in the nude. “We are a small, but powerful, #8meses,” she wrote in the photo’s.

Of course, her best friend Khloe Kardashian was in the comments section to praise the beauty of Malika: “You are so beautiful!!!”, the mother wrote is True.

Kim Kardashian also commented on a photo: “Very beautiful!”.

The more a baby is on the way, in the family Kardashian

Malika Haqq is pretty much in the family, Kardashian’s, and-thanks to the many years of true friendship with everyone, especially Khloe.

She announced her pregnancy in September of 2019 at the latest, with a photo holding a pregnancy test positive:

“I listened to my heart and I have decided that for the rest of my life with you will be the best part of my life. I’ve been pregnant! I don’t know when, just found out. God said that it was my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for this little soul that grows within me,” she continued, expressing her joy at the pregnancy. “I’m yours, baby, you’re mine.”

Malika has not yet revealed who the father and of the son, which is in the process of being born.