Khloé Kardashian makes a birthday party for his daughter, True,

True, she was the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson turned two years old last Sunday (12/04), on the same day on which we celebrate the Easter season. A member of the family, the most noted of american television has won a party on the surprise of the mother, and shall be entitled to a decor eye-catching pink, and a couple of cakes as well.

In the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, Khloé has a celebration of, well, intimate, in-house, with the participation of it, is True, and the Treehouse, a basketball player and the father of the girl.

And although the socialite has broken up the relationship with the player from the court in the past year, there are rumors that they have established.

A tribute

The Kardashian has paid homage to the little birthday boy or girl with simple clicks from the time of birth (in 2017), and, soon after, gave us Stories the details of the celebration.

See the following:

The balloons in different styles and shades of pink took over the house. In addition to that, the delight children, and a couple of cakes custom-made it even more special. True, he was radiant and happy to be in on the surprise.

To find out more, please follow the profile of the column, on Instagram.